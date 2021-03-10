Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Wednesday 10 March 2021

Cloudy with persistent rain, heavy at times for much of the day, this becoming patchier later. Strong winds throughout, with a risk of coastal gales. Rain clearing to showers overnight. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Special weather advisories: Wind.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 90%

