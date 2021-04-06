Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 6 April 2021

Another cold day, with sunny spells but a chance of snow showers pretty much anywhere during the afternoon and accompanied by strong winds. Widespread frost overnight. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.