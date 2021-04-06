Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Tuesday 6 April 2021
Another cold day, with sunny spells but a chance of snow showers pretty much anywhere during the afternoon and accompanied by strong winds. Widespread frost overnight. Maximum temperature 7 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.