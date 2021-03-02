Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Tuesday 2 March 2021

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with early widespread fog lifting into low cloud then clearing as it burns back to coasts. Some sunny spells developing, but fog reforming once again overnight. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.