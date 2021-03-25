Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 25 March 2021
Largely dry with variable amounts of cloud giving some bright or sunny spells. A few showers may form across the region during the afternoon. Mild and a little breezy. Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Medium.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.