Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 25 March 2021

Largely dry with variable amounts of cloud giving some bright or sunny spells. A few showers may form across the region during the afternoon. Mild and a little breezy. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.