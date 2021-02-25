Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 25 February 2021
A mostly cloudy day, with a few early outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Some bright or sunny spells reaching western parts during the afternoon. Feeling cooler, though still mild. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
