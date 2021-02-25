Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Thursday 25 February 2021

A mostly cloudy day, with a few early outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Some bright or sunny spells reaching western parts during the afternoon. Feeling cooler, though still mild. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.