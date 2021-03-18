Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Thursday 18 March 2021
A largely dry and cloudy start to Thursday. However, some outbreaks of rain are likely to arrive from the northeast later in the day. Breezy and feeling a little cooler. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
10%
