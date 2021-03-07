Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 7 March 2021

Chilly start for many places, with frost and any fog clearing. Through the day there will be varying, often large amounts, of cloud but also some sunny spells. Light winds. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.