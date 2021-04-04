Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Sunday 4 April 2021
Another chilly start in places, although it will be a fine and dry day, with sunny spells. Feeling warmer compared to Saturday. Turning cloudier and breezier with some rain overnight. Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Moderate.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.