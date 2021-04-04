Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 4 April 2021

Another chilly start in places, although it will be a fine and dry day, with sunny spells. Feeling warmer compared to Saturday. Turning cloudier and breezier with some rain overnight. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.