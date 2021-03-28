Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Sunday 28 March 2021

Cloudy, with patchy light rain at first but soon becoming generally dry. Some sunny spells will develop through the afternoon, especially for south-eastern areas. Rather mild and breezy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Weather data provided by the Met Office.