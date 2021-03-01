Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Monday 1 March 2021

A largely dull start on Monday with widespread low cloud and fog. Some brightness developing across the south later as cloud burns away. Rather foggy once again overnight. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.