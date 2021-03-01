Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Monday 1 March 2021
A largely dull start on Monday with widespread low cloud and fog. Some brightness developing across the south later as cloud burns away. Rather foggy once again overnight. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
