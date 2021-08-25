Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 25 August 2021

Low cloud and fog patches clearing inland to allow plenty of warm sunshine, and feeling very warm in the northwest again. Cooler and cloudier along some eastern and northern coasts.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Fine with light winds, variable cloud and sunny spells. Warm in the west at first, turning cooler and breezier from the east. Threat of showers in the southeast on Saturday.

London Weather forecast for today:

A cloudy start, although the cloud will soon lift and break to give some bright or sunny spells, especially away from North Sea coasts. Turning cloudier in the east later. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Dry with bright or sunny spells on Thursday and Friday. Feeling cooler with a fresh northeasterly breeze. Largely dry and bright on Saturday, with the risk of a few showers.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.