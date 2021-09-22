Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 22 September 2021

Rain across northwest Scotland sinking south into Northern Ireland and southern Scotland by evening. Gales easing but remaining windy. Elsewhere dry, mostly sunny and warm after early fog patches clear.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Periods of rain, locally heavy, continuing across northwestern areas. Gale force winds in the far north at times. Otherwise mostly dry, bright and feeling warm, but breezy with some showers.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early mist and fog soon clearing on Wednesday leaving a fine morning. Cloud increasing a little during the afternoon, staying largely dry though with sunny periods. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Plenty of dry, fine weather, apart from possibly some isolated light showers on Saturday. Breezy on Thursday and Friday but lighter winds on Saturday. Temperatures near average.

