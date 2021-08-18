Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Wednesday 18 August 2021

Generally rather cloudy, though brighter with some sunny spells developing to the lee of high ground. Patchy light rain or drizzle in places, especially over coasts and hills in west.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Variable cloud and sunny spells for the most part, although some showers in the south on Thursday. Heavy rain arriving in far west later Friday, gradually moving east. Becoming warm.

London Weather forecast for today:

Generally cloudy but becoming dry, as most of the initial patchy light rain and drizzle gradually dies away. Some bright spells may develop. Feeling slightly warmer with lighter winds. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Thursday showers spreading east, becoming heavy at times with a chance of thunder. Friday mainly dry and cloudy, some bright spells. Sunny spells Saturday, perhaps heavy showers later, rather warm.

