











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Tuesday 22 June 2021

Rain in the far south and southeast clearing, then some sunshine for many areas and with light winds, it should feel pleasantly warm. Northwestern UK turning cloudy and damp later.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Cloudy in the north and west with occasional light rain and drizzle, perhaps some heavier and more prolonged rain in the northwest on Thursday. Mostly dry and bright elsewhere.

London Weather forecast for today:

Cloudy throughout Monday with heavy showery rain continuing to push northwards. Rain easing later but staying cloudy. Low risk of thundery showers for Kent and the south coast overnight. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: -5%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. Becoming increasingly cloudy after a sunny start on Thursday, with afternoon showers. Cooler and cloudy on Friday, with outbreaks of mainly light rain.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.