Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 23 September 2021

Some rain in western areas, particularly northwest Scotland, south Wales and southwest England. Mostly dry eastern areas with sunny spells. Rather warm in the southeast.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Patchy rain at times for northern and western areas Friday. Elsewhere, staying mainly fine and warm throughout, though some rain or showers in places Saturday and Sunday, locally heavy/thundery.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early cloud and patchy mist and fog soon thinning to leave a dry day with plenty of warm sunshine. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday will be breezy but dry with long sunny spells. Lighter winds on Saturday, more cloud though with isolated showers. Sunday will see sunshine and showers, heavy at times.

