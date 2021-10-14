Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Thursday 14 October 2021

Windy in the north with spells of rain spreading across Scotland reaching parts of northern England and Northern Ireland later. Elsewhere, breezy with a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Rain at first over central parts easing southwards. Cool mornings in the north and more rain in the northwest on Saturday spreading southeastwards through the weekend. Elsewhere dry, often cloudy.

London Weather forecast for today:

Generally dry with variable cloud amounts but there will also be bright or sunny spells. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday, early rain clearing, then bright but feeling cooler. Saturday, chilly start, mostly dry with bright spells, an isolated afternoon shower possible. Sunday, probably cloudier but mostly dry. Feeling milder.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.