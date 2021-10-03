Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 3 October 2021

Heavy rain and gales across the far north of Scotland. Sunny spells and blustery showers elsewhere, some heavy with hail and thunder.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Sunny spells and showers on Monday. Rain and coastal gales affecting England and Wales overnight into Tuesday, drier elsewhere. Becoming warmer and more settled away from the far northwest midweek.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early rain soon clearing the far southeast to leave a brighter, but rather breezy day. Most parts staying dry, although there will be scattered afternoon showers. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Sunshine and showers through Monday, heavy at times and perhaps thundery. Likely becoming wet and windy again on Tuesday, then an improving picture Wednesday as rain and strong winds ease.

