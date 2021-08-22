Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 22 August 2021

Rain in the east clearing, with cloud breaking to allow sunny intervals for most areas. Some showers developing, but many southwestern areas remaining dry. Warm in the sunshine.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

A mainly fine and dry spell, though a few light showers are likely in places. Warm, perhaps very warm for some western areas, otherwise close to normal.

London Weather forecast for today:

Sunday will be mostly cloudy. Some scattered showers developing, perhaps with the odd heavy shower in the afternoon. Breezy on coasts. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Generally drier and brighter from Monday, with warm sunny spells, although the odd shower possible Monday morning. Breezy at times on southern coasts.

