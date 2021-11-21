Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 21 November 2021

Rather cold but dry and bright for most locations, however, showers will feed inland from the North Sea coastlines.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Initially settled and mostly dry with variable cloud cover. During Wednesday a band of rain moves southeastwards across northern areas, colder conditions and showers follow, showers wintry over hills.

London Weather forecast for today:

Any residual overnight cloud, light rain or drizzle, still across Kent will quickly clear. Then temporarily dry and sunny everywhere, before cloud increases and scattered showers arrive, Cold. Brisk winds. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Often cloudy, but some sunny spells, and scattered showers for southeastern and perhaps coastal areas. Windy, especially Monday and Tuesday. Also cold Monday, then temperatures increasingly closer to average.

