Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 19 September 2021

Bands of cloud and patchy rain edging east, with heavy, perhaps thundery, downpours likely across parts of eastern England later. Further west it should gradually turn drier and brighter.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Showers in places Monday, but most areas dry with sunny spells. Mostly fine and dry Tuesday before outbreaks of rain spread southeastward Wednesday. Strong winds in the north at times.

London Weather forecast for today:

Starting fine with some bright spells in eastern parts after any fog lifts. Rain in the west will edge eastwards however, with some slow-moving heavy downpours reaching eastern districts later. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: >10%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Probably rather cloudy and damp to start the working week, but gradually brightening later Monday and through Tuesday. Breezier Wednesday, ahead of some rain moving southeast later. Temperatures falling slightly.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.