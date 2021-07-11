Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Sunday 11 July 2021

Scattered, slow-moving showers developing through the morning. These becoming heavy for parts of Scotland and northern England by afternoon. Cloud and more persist showery rain moving across Wales and southwest.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Heavy, thundery showers for many on Monday, perhaps more persistent thundery rain across the south. Further heavy shower in places Tuesday, then tuning drier and warmer by Wednesday.

London Weather forecast for today:

After a dull start in places bright or sunny spells will develop through the morning, but also isolated showers, these most likely for western areas, and perhaps locally heavy. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday and Tuesday spells of rain or showers, both heavy with a chance of thunder. Later Tuesday possibly becoming drier. Then Wednesday brighter and mainly dry, with isolated light showers.

