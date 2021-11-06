Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 6 November 2021

Rain over Scotland, sometimes heavy, moving southwards but likely easing as it reaches the south later. Windy, particularly in the north with coastal gales, locally severe later in the far north.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Sunny spells Sunday, but windy in the north with showers. Rain across the north Monday gradually transferring south Tuesday, staying mainly dry in the south. Showers following across the north.

London Weather forecast for today:

Saturday starts cloudy with patchy drizzle. Brighter weather will develop during the morning and early afternoon. However, thickening cloud will bring patchy rain into the evening. Milder, but rather windy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Mostly dry and bright, but still rather windy on Sunday. Remaining bright, and with lighter winds on Monday. Cloudier on Tuesday with patchy drizzle and more of a breeze again.

