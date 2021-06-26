











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Saturday 26 June 2021

Southeast Scotland and parts of northeast England cool and cloudy with patchy rain for some. Elsewhere, sunny spells developing, but also a few showers for parts of England and Wales.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Southern parts likely to see some rain at times, this possibly heavy and thundery. Elsewhere a good deal of fine and dry weather. Becoming warm for many, especially the north.

London Weather forecast for today:

A fine and dry day for most with warm sunny spells and light winds. However, some thicker cloud will spread north later, bringing the chance of one or two showers. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Often cloudy, but with spells of warm sunshine. Chance of showers spreading north from the English channel, perhaps thundery, which could align to give more some persistent rain at times.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.