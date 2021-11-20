Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 20 November 2021

Band of rain moving south, reaching Wales and the Midlands by evening. Dry, mild, and often cloudy ahead of this. To the north, sunny spells, scattered showers, and noticeably colder.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Largely dry at first with some sharp overnight frosts in the north. On Wednesday rain will sweep south introducing colder weather to the north with showers turning wintry here later.

London Weather forecast for today:

A generally dry day with isolated patches of rain or drizzle, especially for the south coast. Thicker cloud and a band of rain moving into the north overnight. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Overnight cloud and rain clearing Sunday morning, then bright but cold with scattered showers and brisk northerly winds. Dry, cold and mostly cloudy Monday. Dry again Tuesday, less cold.

