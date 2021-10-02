Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Saturday 2 October 2021

Heavy rain moving quickly northeastwards across England and Wales, whilst further heavy showers affect Scotland and Northern Ireland. Windy, with coastal gales for many, perhaps even inland for some.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Rain clearing north on Sunday and winds easing. Sunny spells and showers following, heavy and frequent with hail and thunder. Rain and strong winds possibly affecting the south on Tuesday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Increasingly wet and windy through the morning, with heavy rain arriving by lunchtime. Gales developing for many, perhaps severe along coasts. Wind easing later. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <50%

After early rain clears, largely dry with coastal showers Sunday. Showery Monday, these heavy at times and perhaps thundery. Breezy both days. Potentially wet and windy again on Tuesday.

