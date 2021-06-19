











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

Overview for Saturday 19 June 2021

UK Weather forecast for tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy in the south with further rain or showers. Some showers for northern Scotland and Northern Ireland. Drier elsewhere with some bright or sunny spells.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Cloudy and wet across the south Monday, Brighter weather further north spreading to all Tuesday. Further light rain into the northwest Wednesday. Cooler than of late, especially for the south.

London Weather forecast for tomorrow:

Heavy showers continuing during the morning, gradually easing during the afternoon to allow some brief sunny spells. Staying dry into the evening and overnight. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Dry at first Monday, quickly deteriorating with frequent heavy showers across the region. Risk of showers continuing Tuesday, but turning dry and sunny late in the day. Sunny spells Wednesday.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

