UK Weather forecast for Saturday 18 September 2021

Band of patchy rain, lying eastern Scotland to southwest England, giving way to scattered showers, possibly heavy later. Drier either side, with some warm sunshine developing, particularly across southeastern parts.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Changeable with early fog and heavy showers through Sunday. Becoming drier by Monday, but remaining showery in the south. Wind and rain arriving in the northwest Tuesday. Temperatures near normal.

London Weather forecast for today:

Mist and fog clearing, to brighter spells but also variable amounts of cloud. Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon, but most places staying dry with warm sunny spells developing. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Early fog lifting Sunday morning, with brighter spells but also heavy, perhaps thundery showers following. Drier with some brighter intervals Monday and Tuesday, but rain or showers still possible

