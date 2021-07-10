Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Saturday 10 July 2021

Rain spreading east across southern England, occasionally heavy. Sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere, these heavy and slow moving with a risk of thunder across Midlands and northern England.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Showers across many central and northern areas, with the potential for some heavy and more prolonged rain across the south during Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures near average.

London Weather forecast for today:

Rain continuing across the region this morning, before slowly moving east and fading away. Isolated showers during the afternoon before dissipating away as the cloud breaks up into the evening. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

An unsettled outlook with heavy showers developing each day. Heavy at times with a risk of thunder, particularly on Monday and Tuesday.

