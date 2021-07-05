











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Monday 5 July 2021

Early cloud and rain in the north giving way to brighter spells and heavy showers. Elsewhere, sunny spells and scattered showers with wet and windy weather into southern UK later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Generally unsettled, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, with most areas seeing a mixture of sunny spells and showers. Some more generally rain over England Tuesday when windy in the south.

London Weather forecast for today:

Showers on Monday morning, dry but cloudy during the afternoon. Heavy rain moving across the area during the evening, with light rain at times through the rest of the night. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Light rain clearing north early on Tuesday, cloudy with showers later. Strong winds along south coast. Wednesday and Thursday will see scattered showers, low risk of turning heavy and thundery.

