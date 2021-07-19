Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Monday 19 July 2021

Low cloud in the northeast breaking to allow sunny spells, but cooler along North Sea coasts. Hot sunshine for southern and western parts. Chance of the odd heavy shower later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Dry, very warm or hot, and sunny for most places. Isolated heavy showers possible. Cloudier and cooler in the far north and at times along the east coast.

London Weather forecast for today:

Staying clear during the morning with long sunny spells. Variable cloud during the afternoon with some light showers developing, mainly towards the west. Maximum temperature 31 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Variable amounts of cloud with isolated showers on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, most likely dry on Thursday. Very warm, locally hot inland.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.