Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Friday 30 July 2021

Very windy in the far south during the morning, as more persistent rain clears, to leave sunny spells and scattered heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Sunshine and showers in the south with the chance of a thunderstorm. Drier in the north. Temperatures around or just below average with light or moderate winds.

London Weather forecast for today:

More persistent rain soon clearing Kent to leave bright or sunny intervals and showers, these perhaps heavy and thundery in places. Windy, with gales for a time in coastal parts. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Breezy in the east at first, and remaining rather unsettled through the weekend and into Monday. A mixture of bright or sunny spells and showers, perhaps heavy in places.

