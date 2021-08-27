Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 27 August 2021

Another day with sunny spells for many, though cloudier for central parts of England and east Wales. Perhaps an isolated shower in the east where still breezy.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Generally fine with bright or sunny spells; the west sunniest and warm, with the east somewhat cooler with the odd light coastal shower.

London Weather forecast for today:

A cloudy day but remaining dry with plenty of sunny spells. Cloud clearing as the day progresses making way for a largely sunny evening, feeling warm. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Plenty of cloud with the chance of some isolated showers on Saturday. Dry with sunny spells on Sunday. Largely cloudy with a small risk of showers on Monday.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

