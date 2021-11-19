Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 19 November 2021

Rain at times for northern and western Scotland, where windy. Else, generally dry and mild with sunny spells. Cloudier in the south and west with drizzle in places.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Cloudy with patchy rain sinking south on Saturday, lingering in far south until Monday. Elsewhere, Sunday clearing to scattered showers, heaviest along eastern coasts. Mild initially, turning colder from north.

London Weather forecast for today:

Cloudy to start with isolated spots of drizzle and some patchy fog at first. Some brighter spells perhaps developing through the morning, but these filling in later. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Rather cloudy, mild and breezy with the odd spot of drizzle Saturday. Rain band clearing south early Sunday. Turning colder late Sunday, with sunny spells, showers and brisk northerly winds.

