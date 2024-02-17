Oh no. No, no, no. BBC North West host Kawser Quamer suffered a major faux-pas on Friday evening, after she inadvertently revealed the details of a surprise party for a young relative – and her reaction just about says it all.

How to spoil a surprise party live on-air…

While closing out the Friday edition of the regional news programme, anchor Annabel Tiffin asks Quamer about her weekend plans. Without missing a beat, she disclosed that she will be attending a surprise event for her niece.

Tiffin was quick to realise her mistake, pointing out that it ‘would not be a surprise’ if her niece was watching. In a moment of panic, the secret-revealing presenter puts her hands to her mouth, before SHUSHING viewers.

BBC North West show ends on chaotic note

The programme ends with both hosts laughing about the not-such-a-surprise-any-more-party. A clip of the incident has gone viral on social media – making it even more likely that the niece will learn about the pre-planned celebrations.

As you’d expect, the reactions have been pouring in. Well-natured humour and outright sympathy have been in good supply, and one regular viewer of the show sent this very wholesome message of support:

“Hey – everything and anything by Annabel Tiffin and her colleagues gets forgiven up here! They’re like comforting friends to us in the North West. I don’t think the BBC understand the connections we make with our local teams, but that’s another story.”

WATCH: BBC host ruins surprise party for her niece

In a week where the UK entered a recession, we all needed something a little lighter to take the load off – and these 27 seconds of telly gold are enough to convince us that the BBC’s licence fee is worth every penny.