Reaction has been absolutely pouring in from SNP MPs, including party president Michael Russell who hailed her “extraordinary and brilliant leadership” to Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation speech.
Former SNP leader in the House of Commons Ian Blackford said Sturgeon was “the finest first minster Scotland has ever had, and the finest friend anyone could hope for”.
“When Scotland wins independence, she will have been its architect and builder. She has laid the foundations we all now stand on. We owe it to her to finish the job.”
Amy Callaghan, MP for East Dunbartonshire, said Sturgeon was “a personal inspiration to many” and “a trailblazer”.
“Scotland has never had a leader like this. Unbeatable, unflappable, always there to speak up for her nation. She will be missed,” tweeted Perth and North Perthshire MP Peter Wishart.
While Joanna Cherry, MP for Edinburgh South West, says: “It is vital that the SNP reacts to the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon in a way that is beneficial to the country and the cause of independence. Our party needs a leadership election that is about policies and not personalities.”
More reactions…
