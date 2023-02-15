Reaction has been absolutely pouring in from SNP MPs, including party president Michael Russell who hailed her “extraordinary and brilliant leadership” to Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation speech.

Former SNP leader in the House of Commons Ian Blackford said Sturgeon was “the finest first minster Scotland has ever had, and the finest friend anyone could hope for”.

“When Scotland wins independence, she will have been its architect and builder. She has laid the foundations we all now stand on. We owe it to her to finish the job.”

Amy Callaghan, MP for East Dunbartonshire, said Sturgeon was “a personal inspiration to many” and “a trailblazer”.

“Scotland has never had a leader like this. Unbeatable, unflappable, always there to speak up for her nation. She will be missed,” tweeted Perth and North Perthshire MP Peter Wishart.

While Joanna Cherry, MP for Edinburgh South West, says: “It is vital that the SNP reacts to the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon in a way that is beneficial to the country and the cause of independence. Our party needs a leadership election that is about policies and not personalities.”

With the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon… NONE of the top 4 parties now have the same leader as they had in the 2019 election.



That's NINETY-ONE PERCENT OF THE VOTE!



Do you think maybe it's time for a general election?#GeneralElectionN0W — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 15, 2023

Nicola Sturgeon and Jacinda Ardern resigned of their own record when they'd had enough. Boris Johnson was kicked out by his own party when everyone else had had enough. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) February 15, 2023

Interesting to me how MSM are approaching Nicola Sturgeon stepping down. Already all the negatives are being pointed out. Jacinda Ardern stepped down & MSM tore her apart. Yet when Johnson, a man stepped down, MSM applauded him even though he was one the worst leaders in history — Claire #EnoughIsEnough 💙 (@clairebubblepop) February 15, 2023

With Nicola Sturgeon stepping away, it's hard to find another political figure in the UK who can even come close to the levels of decency and integrity she's shown in office and in public. This is a big loss of leadership for Scotland and the SNP, and a very sad day. — Anastasios Vou (@Anastasios_Vou) February 15, 2023

I will be very sad to see @NicolaSturgeon's departure. But Westminster has made it very hard to see a peaceful way forward for the aspirations of many Scottish people for self-determination or even proper devolved government. https://t.co/NPXUNidUZr — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) February 15, 2023

Whether you like her or not, Nicola Sturgeon and her Party the SNP showed that there was an alternative to the Tories and Labour in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/yupfggt93b — Justintime (@tykestakeonit) February 15, 2023

It’s with deep regret to see Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation



Nicola is a formidable leader who very ably represented the best of Scotland as First Minister



She made huge strides in advancing Scottish independence & standing up for Scottish interests



Her leadership will be missed pic.twitter.com/OSN5MI3jBJ — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) February 15, 2023

That was a truly remarkable resignation statement by Nicola Sturgeon. Whether or not you back her ideas and convictions, she has been one of the most important politicians of this generation. Her call for less irrationality and hysteria in politics should be heeded — Robert Peston (@Peston) February 15, 2023

