Ben Wallace had a foul-mouthed response to reports that Britain has been snubbed as NATO’s rapid-reaction force for an extra year today.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the defence secretary says it is “bollocks” to suggest Berlin has been asked to remain in charge of the defensive alliance’s force, despite Britain being expected to take leadership of it in 2024.

Citing Paris officials, The Telegraph reports budget cuts to the UK’s military has generated alarm among fellow NATO members.

Concern has been expressed over the condition of Britain’s Armed Forces, with some suggeting the UK has given too much of its own supplies to the war effort in Ukraine.

Watch the clip in full below:

Government Minister Ben Wallace says reports in German media re depleting British reserves are “absolute bollocks” pic.twitter.com/tlcU7tIrtx — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) February 15, 2023

