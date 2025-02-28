Popular gaming trends

Here are some of the most popular gaming trends.

Mobile gaming

Mobile gaming is currently the most popular form of adult gaming. A report estimates that 57% of the global gaming market’s revenue from 2021-2022 came from mobile gaming.

Mobile gaming has surpassed console and PC gaming. It continues to rise in popularity with over 150 billion mobile app downloads expected this year.

Why is mobile gaming so popular?

For most adult players, it is more accessible, affordable and convenient than PC and console gaming.

Even non-gamers can start mobile gaming within seconds. They do not need to invest in expensive gaming gear and gaming devices.

They can download a gaming app and start playing on their phone almost instantaneously.

The accessibility that mobile gaming offers is very beneficial for the gaming industry at large. It helps draw in new customers who are curious about gaming but not committed enough to purchase games and additional devices.

Free mobile games are a great way to draw these customers in. They give the industry access to new demographics of players from different parts of the world.

In short, mobile gaming is an extremely popular trend. It promises to remain one for years to come.

Online casino gaming

Adult players are increasingly turning towards online casinos rather than land-based ones. The demand for online casinos is now higher than ever.

The online casino gaming trend goes hand in hand with mobile gaming. Some players play online casino games on PC and console, but the vast majority prefer casino apps.

Online casinos are aware that many players prefer mobile apps. With a casino app, they can play in the comfort of their own home.

Online casinos know that offering a mobile app will boost their business. Many famous companies, including Virgin Games, have developed their own casino app.

For example, gamers who want to try the popular slot game Fishin’ Frenzy can now do so within seconds.

Live games

There is a growing interest and demand for live games. In this context, the term ‘live games’ includes games that are played without electronic devices but also ‘live online games’.

Both are increasingly popular and highlight players’ desire for gaming to be more social, immersive and realistic.

For example, the success of board game cafés reflects our society’s renewed interest in traditional ‘live games’ such as board games and card games.

Live online games are also in demand. They offer a similar ‘social’ experience for those who cannot go to a land-based venue.

For example, with live online casino games, individuals play with a live dealer/host who was recorded on location. They can play games like online poker, roulette, and blackjack with this live dealer and other real-time online players.

Live online casino games make the whole experience feel more immersive and social.

In short, the demand for live games reveals players’ desire to connect with others and turn gaming into a more social experience.

Artificial intelligence, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

As most people know, AI as well as AR and VR are increasingly used in the gaming world.

Adult players love how immersive gaming feels with AR and VR technologies. Most players also appreciate the use of AI as long as it preserves and contributes to a game’s originality and unique visual identity.

Some famous developers are growing particularly fond of AI. They see it as a tool that can bring down the production costs of game development.

Unfortunately, many employees have lost their jobs due to the increasing use of AI.

Whether AI will remain a gaming trend is yet to be determined. Considering developers’ growing reliance on it, we could assume that AI is most likely here to stay.

Unreal Engine

Unreal Engine is a free computer graphics game engine. It is used by most high-end game developers to make their creations more realistic.

Famous games that were created using Unreal Engine’s tools include Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Borderlands 3, among many others.

Because Unreal Engine is free to use, anyone can learn to make their own game. The accessibility of Unreal Engine and other free game development tools is changing the industry.

Game development is now more accessible and affordable than ever. There are several videos, articles and free courses online for those who want to make their own video game.

An increasing number of gamers and young developers are starting to make their own high-quality creations. The future of gaming will be very interesting with new storytelling voices and unique games likely to emerge.

Final thoughts

These are some of the most important trends in the gaming industry. Some of these reflect deeper societal changes.

All of these trends are shaping the future of the entertainment industry.