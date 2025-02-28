Statistics from 2024 showed that the only segment of marketing budgets to increase in 2024 was face-to-face activations. The success of exhibitions is played out on SME LinkedIn pages. Yet despite their importance, CEOs seem to be out of the loop when it comes to their own exhibitions. Those who want to track or oversee exhibitions should explore the questions below.

Which team is designing the stand?

Since few businesses have a dedicated events organiser, the role is often spread between departments or allocated to individuals with time rather than experience. Salespeople are turning up on event day, having never seen the stand, or even had input in the design brief. This fundamental disconnect negatively impacts the event day performance and lowers the return on investment.

Before designing the stand, establish the stakeholders, and make sure all relevant people are involved in the exhibition stand design process. Employees who have previously worked on your stands have valuable insights into past performances and functional requirements. Including these staff members, alongside your marketing team, allows you to create an exhibition stand that not only looks great but also serves its purpose effectively.

Wiebke Carvell, an expert exhibition stand designer of over 30 years, says:

“We need to know who is manning the stand, their strategy and how they need technical elements to function. Then we can ensure it makes an impact.”

Who has final design approval?

If you were to make an impromptu appearance at an event, would you be happy with the representation of your company? We have established that it is important to incorporate a cross-department approach to exhibition stand design, but the C-suite should also be seeing the designs. Not only will this ensure you are pleased with your presentation, but it will also streamline decision-making.

Make sure you see realistic renders and technical plans throughout the design process, not just when contractors are trying to win the bid.

Shopping around

If you’ve been using the same contractor for years and you’re happy with the results, that’s great. However, many accept mediocrity because it is more convenient than putting the business out to tender and conducting thorough research. If you are dissatisfied with your current exhibition stand not matching up to the competition, it is a good exercise to request new proposals, including your current contractor.

Due diligence

It is crucial to make sure you are happy with the exhibition stand designs, but while many contractors can create a great design visual, not all contractors can follow through with high-quality exhibition stands. Without thorough due diligence, your choice of exhibition stand designer could turn an opportunity for success into a living nightmare, with lateness, a poor stand, or even no stand at all. Conduct thorough due diligence on any exhibition stand contractor before trusting them with your project.

First and foremost, conduct a credit check. It is not uncommon for an exhibition contractor to be surviving on a project-by-project basis. The consequences of working with a contractor going bust can be absolutely devastating, leaving you out of pocket and without a stand.

Following a credit check, make sure you see images of real-life projects and genuine reviews. Exhibition stand designers can show you any design visual, but they might not be able to make the concept a reality.

Additionally, avoid exhibition stand contractors who subcontract! Many won’t disclose that they subcontract until asked, as it means they are putting your project at risk. Subcontracting leads to loss of control, quality issues, and sometimes, failure to deliver.

Will the exhibition stand pass a sustainability audit?

If you were to have a sustainability audit today, would you be let down by your in-person events? Sustainability is growing in significance at exhibitions, as budget-holders strive to source from sustainable supply chains and improve their environmental practices. When sourcing a sustainable exhibition stand, balances and checks are required, as greenwashing is prevalent in the exhibition sector.

Is the exhibition stand design process consultative?

When booking your exhibition stand, prioritise contractors that offer a consultative design process over those that focus on hard sales. If you’re being offered a choice of generic preset stands, there’s a good chance the final result will look like everyone else’s, which is the last thing you want as an exhibitor. Choose an exhibition stand designer that creates bespoke exhibition stands, completely tailored to your needs.

Seeing the exhibition stand before the show

Finally, are your teams visiting the exhibition stand before the show? Exhibition stand pre-builds are the ultimate quality check, and you should be invited to visit in person. First and foremost, avoid working with an exhibition stand designer that does not pre-build. Secondly, if the service is available, ensure you take the time to visit, book a video call, or request high-quality images and footage of the stand.

Summing up

If you’ve reached the end of these questions feeling uncertain about the answers, it may be time to take a more active role in your in-person events. Each business show offers a chance for your company to create a memorable impact and generate valuable leads. Don’t shy away from asking tough questions, reviewing your stand design, and improving your events strategy.