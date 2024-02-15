Eamonn Holmes likening his GB News colleague to a traditional chocolate lime sweet has been dubbed one of his most Alan Partridge moments yet – in a hotly contested field!

The broadcaster went off on a tangent after Pip Tomson wore a lime green suit in a recent broadcast, saying it reminded him of a sweet that his aunt-who-wasn’t-his-aunt used to bring to his home.

“You’re making me water”, the presenter said, adding: “Maybe moist” as he pointed to his mouth in search of the term ‘mouth-watering’.

The clip has been picked up by the Accidental Partridge account on X (formerly Twitter), although that could be doing the parody radio presenter a bit of a disservice.

Not even he could pull off this level of cringe… surely!

