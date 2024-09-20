Visitors at a zoo in China have raised suspicions about the pandas on display after the animals, which are native to the country, started mysteriously barking.

According to reports in the New York Post, day trippers at the Shanwei Zoo snagged the ruse when the so-called pandas began panting and barking while resting on a rock in a fence.

Footage uploaded to social media also shows one had a long tail.

The zoo has since admitted that the pandas in their exhibits were, in fact, “painted dogs.”

Organisers admitted they’d painted two Chow Chows – a fluffy dog breed originally from northern China – with black-and-white panda markings.

It has prompted visitors to demand their money back for false advertising, with a number of people expressing outrage on social media.

This isn’t the first time a Chinese zoo has misled visitors with claims of housing real pandas.

In May, NBC News reported that Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu Province had also painted Chow Chows.

Zoo representatives initially claimed that the animals were a rare breed of “panda dogs,” before admitting that such animals don’t exist.

At the time, zoo officials told Chinese state media they had advertised them as “panda dogs,” and did not intentionally mislead anyone.

When journalists asked them why they invented the idea of “panda dogs” to cover their tracks, a zoo representative explained, “There are no panda bears at the zoo, and we wanted to do this as a result.”

Related: David Walliams says it ‘breaks his heart’ that Little Britain is no longer on air