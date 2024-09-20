Think back to what you were doing when you were 8-years-old – playing in the park, painting macaroni masterpieces or being general menaces to the public.

Well, what about taking a car for a drive?

For one 8-year-old girl, that is exactly what she did, in an attempt to head to the supermarket and buy herself a Frappucino.

The child, from Bedford, Ohio, in the USA, took her mother’s SUV and drove it to a target store and, with driving skills that would rival many adults, only managed to hit one object along the way – a post box.

The girl went on the joyride early on Sunday morning (15 Sep) with her family reporting her missing at 9am, telling police they had last seen her two hour earlier at home.

Following the report, an investigation was launched by police after sightings of a small child driving on a nearby road.

Eventually the SUV was located 13 miles (21km) away from her home, parked up in the car park of the Target store.

The girl herself was found inside the store with a Frappucino.

The young driver told cops only that she had hit a letterbox, but divulged nothing else.

Police say she cannot face criminal charges as she is too young.

Taking to Facebook, Bedford Police said: “Thankfully she made it and was immediately located by Bainbridge Police. She’s now home safe.

“Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to use her Target app to save 5%. We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We’re not mean.”

As much as reckless joyriding is not to be encouraged, the kid seems to have enjoyed a nice day out that none of her friends will believe.

