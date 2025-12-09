Who remembers Susan Hall? Well, it’s not like we’d blame you if she had slipped your mind.

The Tory London Assembly member has fallen away from the public eye and relevance after she was soundly beaten in the London Mayoral election last summer.

This might be why she has followed the route of many other no-longer-relevant right-wing voices by fuming on social media about imagined culture wars.

READ NEXT: Josh Widdicombe’s perfect response to those angry about scrapping two-child benefit cap

In a post on X this week, Hall found some concocted ‘woke nonsense’ to rage about, as she became incensed at some gingerbread.

Sharing a picture of a bag of ‘Gingerbread people’, she wrote: Look at this nonsense – NO – they are gingerbread men!!!”

Look at this nonsense- NO – they are gingerbread men!!! pic.twitter.com/o6EJJRJ8ze — Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) December 8, 2025

It wasn’t long before people mocked Hall for getting angry at the gender of biscuits.

Here are some of the internet’s best reactions:

1.

Susan Hall's condition has now reached the 'shouting at biscuits' stage. pic.twitter.com/2f8MnV8M83 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) December 8, 2025

2.

FFS pull yourselves together, Right wing grifters. The US is about to sell out Europe to the Russians and you’re crying about gingerbread men… https://t.co/pXKijmIZFe — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) December 8, 2025

3.

Nothing says getting into the festive spirit like going online to shout at some biscuits pic.twitter.com/QRghFLnkP2 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 8, 2025

4.

5.

Oh dear, dear Susan.



They aren’t real, they are actually gingerbread biscuits cut into a vaguely humanoid shape. pic.twitter.com/cvckSvYLoD — Aʅιʂσɳ Cɾσɯҽ (@Alisonkc200) December 8, 2025

6.

Disgusting. No mention of Christmas and none of them are wearing poppies. Thanks Starmer! — Tony Turner (@tonytiger67) December 8, 2025

7.