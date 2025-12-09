Who remembers Susan Hall? Well, it’s not like we’d blame you if she had slipped your mind.
The Tory London Assembly member has fallen away from the public eye and relevance after she was soundly beaten in the London Mayoral election last summer.
This might be why she has followed the route of many other no-longer-relevant right-wing voices by fuming on social media about imagined culture wars.
In a post on X this week, Hall found some concocted ‘woke nonsense’ to rage about, as she became incensed at some gingerbread.
Sharing a picture of a bag of ‘Gingerbread people’, she wrote: Look at this nonsense – NO – they are gingerbread men!!!”
It wasn’t long before people mocked Hall for getting angry at the gender of biscuits.
Here are some of the internet’s best reactions:
