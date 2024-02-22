In late 2023, a BBC investigation revealed the existence of fraudulent training centres offering security guard training and licences which didn’t meet the strict requirements of the Security Industry Association (SIA).

Individuals may have been duped into taking courses that do not meet these requirements, and these course providers have now had their accreditation suspended pending an investigation.

Those found to have undertaken training with these course providers may see their licences suspended, making it impossible for them to work legally in the security sector providing guarding services. Worryingly for security staff, if a provider has been found to be delivering unsound training, then all awarded licences could be revoked.

‘Kill and be killed’

During the BBC investigation, undercover operatives found that course providers were offering shortened courses for an inflated fee, promising to allow individuals to get qualified much faster. At present, the standard duration for a door security course is six days, with an additional day for a First Aid course bolt on also highly recommended.

In one instance, an undercover reporter was offered the opportunity to start the training on day five for an additional fee of £300. In some cases, prospective security guards have been offered the opportunity to complete just one day of training and then have the answers to exams given to them so they can fraudulently meet the legal requirements for accreditation.

Other violations included offering to forge timesheets to make it appear that individuals had attended key parts of the training modules, including sections of the training concerned with first aid, conflict resolution and door supervision.

On another course, the undercover operative was invited to attend a workshop in physical intervention. During this workshop, the course instructor shared ways to “kill and be killed”, including a shocking tutorial on how to deliver maximum damage with one punch.

Named and shamed

The two course providers at the heart of the investigation have been named as Caetop College in Ilford and Steps Institution in East London. The SIA has since withdrawn their endorsement of both these training providers pending further investigation.

When reached for comment, Caetop College told one publication that they do not offer security guard training and their website was taken offline. Steps Institution did not respond to a request for comment.

A widespread problem?

Security guards in the UK undergo training provided by SIA-regulated course providers and then have to sit four exams awarded by Pearson and regulated by Ofqual. The SIA confirmed that it carries out regular checks on course providers to ensure rigorous standards are met. In 2022, the SIA carried out 200 unannounced visits to course providers.

While this story has gained widespread attention throughout the security sector, the issue remains isolated. According to the SIA, in the last financial year over 170,000 qualifications were awarded. Within these, there were only 70 cases concerning training, 44 against training companies and 26 against individual malpractice.

Upholding the reputation of the security sector

Despite a few unscrupulous course providers offering sham courses in exchange for inflated fees, most course providers out there do a good job, some are great and an elite few have stellar reputations. It’s vital for would-be door supervisors to understand the minimum requirements of their training, so they can identify if the course is legitimate, and to shop around to find the best providers.

The training to become a security guard with a door supervisor licence should take a minimum of six days, with some offering an additional day for first aid training. There should be four exams, and the candidate should take each exam unseen. There should be no coaching during the exams, and they should be taken under exam conditions.

If course providers are offering an accelerated course for an additional fee, this should be reported to the SIA. There is no valid way to skip sections within the training, and you need to make sure that the training covers the following four units in order to be fully prepared for the role:

Unit 1: Working in the Private Security Industry

Unit 2: Working as a Door Supervisor

Unit 3: Conflict Management

Unit 4: Physical Intervention

If your course provider later loses its accreditation, you could lose your licence, which means you could be breaking the law by continuing to do your job. With this in mind, it is in your best interests to report any suspicions to the SIA and to make sure you are using a good training provider with a solid reputation before you commit yourself financially.