Rob Rinder has said that his accent is fake and revealed why he chooses to speak in a different accent to his family.

Speaking to Jamie Laing on the Good Company Podcast the British criminal barrister and television personality revealed that although he was born in Westminster and raised in Southgate, his accent isn’t typical for that area of London and for a good reason.

The well-spoken, 46-year-old told Laing: “This is not real, my voice is an artifice, it’s a complete fiction.”

He continued: “I grew up, you know, around the corner from Amy Winehouse and my dad was a taxi driver.”

He mimicked his dad with a cockney accent: “Alright boy, alright foxy.

“That’s how I grew up and then at the age of three – no offence to them, although it sounds like a deliberate one – I sort of rather felt that I’d spiritually, intellectually and culturally outgrown them and had enough.

“So, I invented this,” he said gesturing to his voice.

The pair laughed as he explained that he felt very different from his family from a young age and he joked that he felt more at home in manor houses than his own home.

“Being authentic about my early, very early childhood I sort of remember being surrounded by people who I thought ‘I clearly had nothing in common with any of you. I’m not even sure I’m related’.

“They didn’t have Jeremy Kyle then which is such a pity because I could have had one of those DNA tests and looked disappointed at four going ‘You are related to your family’.

“I used to get taken to all of these nice posh houses like Hatfield House and then they’d take me home and I’d be like ‘this is f**king absurd. I live here’.”

Rinder also spoke about his love for presenter Rylan Clark as he called him a ‘true friend’.

The duo launched a series earlier this year called Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour which saw them travel through Italy together.

Due to the show’s success, it has been tipped for a second series but this has yet to be officially confirmed by the BBC.

