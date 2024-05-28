Broadcaster Richard Madeley explaining the plot of his new book has been dubbed the most Alan Partridge two minutes of radio in broadcasting history by people on social media.

The Good Morning Britain host spoke to BBC Radio 2 about his forthcoming novel, Father’s Day, which explores the power of paternal love, the evil of online trolling and the morality of extrajudicial punishment, according to a description.

He opened up about the “back to front” book on the radio by explaining its opening chapter, before basically giving away the entire plot of the novel away.

“It’s no plot spoiler for me to tell you that the man is a 40-something internet troll,” he starts.

“He’s in his 40s, he was in his 40s, he lives with his parents, he’s never left home, and his thing is to go on the internet and gatecrash into teenage girls’ chatrooms under the guise of being a teenage girl.

“He’s brilliant at impersonating online teenage speak, girl speak, and all the rest of it, and his thing is picking the most vulnerable girl in the group and developing a one-to-one relationship over the weeks and months to come.

“He gets her to do two things: self-harm, he gets his kicks from that, but his big kick is if he can get her to kill herself.”

The plot description has gone down a storm with people on social media, with comparisons to Alan Partridge never far away.

“Richard Madeley explaining the plot of his new crime novel on Radio 2 just now is two minutes of pure joy, and the most @AccidentalP thing I have ever heard,” one person wrote along with the clip.

Richard Madeley explaining the plot of his new crime novel on Radio 2 just now is two minutes of pure joy, and the most @AccidentalP thing I have ever heard pic.twitter.com/DkBez9vWyp — Nicholas Guyatt (@NicholasGuyatt) May 26, 2024

Someone else has also illustrated the two minutes of Madeley talking about the book, which is well worth a watch too!

Richard Madeley explaining the opening of his novel is absolutely bonkers!! pic.twitter.com/OzKsEYgImU — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) May 27, 2024

