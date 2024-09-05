Residents of a classy London commuter town have hit out at proposals to open a £3.5 million Wetherspoons on the high street.

Locals in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, say their town is “too posh” for a budget boozer, highlighting concerns that it would look “gross” and could “disfigure” their home.

Marlow has its fair share of up-market drinking destinations, being home to Tom Kerridge’s Hand and Flowers gastropub.

The Georgian town also boasts a number of Atul Kochhar establishments, including one on the banks of the River Thames.

Now, Tim Martin’s Wetherspoons is looking to muscle in on the up-market town with the opening of a £3.5 million pub called the Grand Assembly which is set to open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

But the proposals have prompted outrage among concerned locals, who say its bright lights would look “more appropriate in Piccadilly Circus”.

One local who lives close to the site, Michael New, said: “The proposed signage is gross. It would disfigure the whole of that part of West Street.

“If permitted it would probably be followed by similar applications for other premises in West Street, Chapel Street, Spittal Street and the High Street.”

The disgruntled homeowner said it could “completely destroy the character of Marlow”.

Another who harshly criticised the up and coming pub added: “The extent and illumination of the proposed signage looks more appropriate to Piccadilly Circus than a central and important part of our conservation area.”

The resident also worried it could attract other businesses who would follow suit.

He said it was “particularly offensive” because they are in a conservation area.

The building, in Market Street, was constructed between 1965 and 1972, but stands where a Georgian property used to be.

In the early 1800’s it was used as an ironmongers, and then it became a retailer from the 1940s to early 1970s.

In the 1980s the store became an Iceland supermarket, until 2006 when it was transformed into M&Co.

Wetherspoons snapped up the site for £3.5million in March 2022 after M&Co went into administration.

The new pub will pay homage to its past history with Victoria-era decor and a “modern industrial twist, amalgamating old and new design elements”.

And, there will even be nods to the classic Halloween monster Frankenstein as author Mark Shelley lived nearby in her lifetime.

Grand Assembly manager Rachel Turner, said: “Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers into The Grand Assembly.

“We are confident that the pub will be a great addition to Marlow’s social scene.”

