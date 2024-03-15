Piers Morgan has said he has been told “pretty alarming” things about the ongoing controversy surrounding Kate Middleton.

Earlier this month, she released a picture that she said was taken by Prince William to celebrate Mother’s Day.

It showed the Princess of Wales and her three children – Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George – and was published after she had not been present at public appearances for months following undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

However, it later came to light that the photo had been “manipulated”, with the Princess of Wales later releasing a statement which read:

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

"Rather than douse the flames of gossip, it's inflamed them, it's become the gasoline."



As can be expected, the revelation has only sparked more conspiracy theories, with Morgan devoting part of his Uncensored show on Thursday (14 March) to a debate surrounding the controversy.

During the segment, he said of the picture: “Was it actually taken last week? They say so but can we believe that? What could have been so badly wrong with just a straight forward picture of the family perhaps from the archives?

“If it was so awful [it needed editing], why not simply publish one of the many other photographs that they’ve never released?

“Why is Princess Catherine, recovering from abdominal surgery, spending her time anyway hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits? She’s got literally servants to do that.”

