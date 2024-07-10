NHS worker, George Critchley from Sheffield, has beaten hundreds of hopeful applicants to become Aldi’s first-ever Crisp Taster.

Self-confessed potato snack fanatic George will receive a selection of Aldi’s crisps in exchange for reporting back his thoughts to the supermarket’s buying team. Using a set of specific judging criteria, George’s expert feedback will help guide the future range.

The spud-tacular job, which saw applicants apply with a short video describing why they were the perfect fit for the role, generated hundreds of enthusiastic entries from across the UK.

George caught the attention of the judges after confessing that the tables at his wedding were named after different types of crisps including Wotsits for friends with funny interests and Discos for their dancing friends.

When he’s not devouring crisps, George spends his days working as a Digital Services Designer and Communications Specialist for the NHS and enjoys running and cooking.

Learning about his new role, the father of two said: “I’m over the moon to become Aldi’s first ever Crisp Taster! It’s a running joke with my friends that I should test crisps as a job, so I’m genuinely delighted to have been ‘specially selected’ by Aldi. My tastebuds are ready to be put to the test in pursuit of finding the perfect crunchy snack – I’m looking forward to it.”

George’s wife, Anna, is said to be concerned the role will encourage him to take over yet another cupboard shelf, while his mother-in-law has suggested he adds it to his CV. A crisp-tastic idea!

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “Our range of crisps are hugely popular with Aldi shoppers. Known for our great value and delicious taste, we want to continue to give our customers the best and most innovative flavours with a fantastic crunch. That’s why we have decided to launch the new role of our first ever Crisp Taster and we’re confident George will help our Buying Team create an even better range.”

Aldi’s crisp range, which starts from just 57p, includes the Specially Selected Mature Cheddar & Red Onion Hand Cooked (£1.15, 150g), Snackrite Saucy Nibbley Nobblies (89p, 80g) and viral Snackrite Cheese Mega Puffs (99p, 130g).

