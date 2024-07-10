Jacob Rees-Mogg could take to the Strictly Come Dancing floor after losing his seat, betting experts say.

The marmite politician lost his North Somerset & Hanham seat at the General Election, leaving people to speculate about what the controversial Tory might do next.

Oddsmakers have priced up the chances of seeing a ‘Rees-Mogg Rumba’ in Strictly, or ‘Jacob in the Jungle’ for I’m a Celebrity.

He has been priced at 20/1 to go under the glitter ball, while the chances of him following Nigel Farage into the jungle are a slightly further out 25/1.

Jacob Rees-Mogg and his family are set to become the “British Kardashians” in a new reality TV show following his defeat in the General Election 🤪 pic.twitter.com/UbuX7xopnM — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) July 10, 2024

Commenting on speculation around his next move, Sportscasting.com spokesman Andy Newton said:

“Rees-Mogg joined the likes of Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt and Grant Shapps as high-profile Tories to lose their seats at the election – meaning they’ve more time on their hands.

“This could also mean some of the top TV reality shows – including I’m a Celebrity and Big Brother – come knocking and with some of these former MP’s likely to want to remain in the limelight they could easily be tempted to sign-up and step outside their comfort zones.

“Mogg has also confessed in the past to having watched Ed Balls when he was on Strictly back in 2016, so would this be enough to suggest we might see a ‘Rees-Mogg Rumba’ on the hit BBC show later this year?”

