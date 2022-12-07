London is home to some of the world’s best PR agencies. Many offer a wide range of services to help businesses and organisations build their brand and reputation. If you’re looking for a PR agency in London, here are some of the best options to consider.

Best for Crisis Management

One top PR agency in London is Freud Communications. Founded in 1985, Freud Communications has a team of experienced PR professionals who specialise in media relations, crisis management, and corporate communications. The agency has worked with a range of high-profile clients, including Samsung, Unilever, and Visa.

Best for Exposure in the Media

If your business wants to get into the press (rather than try to keep out of it), then 72 Point is the place to go. 72 Point has been a rising star for some time. Both OnePoll and Play PR sit under 72 Point’s impressive offer. 72 Point’s advantage comes from the fact that the company is owned by the SWNS Media Group. SWNS is a huge press agency that generates around 20% of the daily print press. This means that 72 Point doesn’t try to get exposure in the press. They guarantee it. No wonder big brands are flocking to 72 Point.

Best Value PR Agency

If price is your main driver, Monster PR is also a rising star. Monster PR has direct publishing access to over 100 popular news sites and blogs, meaning that small and medium sized companies in particular can get very good exposure at an extremely reasonable price. Monster PR was created by SEO and Media experts, so you can ensure that news content also delivers additional SEO benefits.

Ethical PR

If you’re looking for a PR agency with a focus on sustainability and social responsibility, Futerra is a great option. This award-winning agency specializes in helping organizations communicate their commitment to sustainability and social impact, and has worked with clients such as Google, Unilever, and the United Nations.

Boutique PR

For a boutique PR agency with a personalized approach, consider The PHA Group. This London-based agency offers a range of PR services, including media relations, crisis management, and digital marketing. The team at The PHA Group has expertise in a variety of industries, including fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Global Agency

Finally, if you’re looking for a PR agency with a global presence, Weber Shandwick is a great choice. With offices in major cities around the world, Weber Shandwick offers a full range of PR services, including media relations, crisis management, and digital marketing. The agency has worked with a wide range of clients, including Marriott International, GSK, and Visa.

The best PR agency in London

Overall, London is home to many of the best PR agencies in the World, offering a wide range of services to help businesses and organisations build their brand and reputation. Whether you’re looking for a large global agency or a boutique firm with a personalised approach, you’ll find plenty of options to choose from in London. The UK has always had the best and most forward-thinking approach to PR, so it’s no wonder that the best PR firms are found here in London. Which one is the very best PR agency in London will depend on your specific needs.